Seeing the Universe through Sonification

Our project was to develop an accessible astronomy app using sonification, in order to teach astronomy concepts to students and astronomers who are visually impaired We have categorized these learning objectives as follows:

Associating the differences between solar and sidereal day and determining how to navigate the sky, day and night.

Deducing the difference between the brightness of stars with sonification.

Determining the location of stars and planets in the night sky at any given time and judging their movement over time.

Our app will be in a geocentric world and will focus on accessibility to ensure a simple and easy use for those who are visually impaired. The goal was to be able to have those using the app be able to learn something from the app whether it be constellations or learning more about the sun.