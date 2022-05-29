Cosmovision of the Pacific Rim

Cosmovisions of the Pacific is a planned 2 gatherings that will cultivate culturally-responsive collaboration for the awareness and advancement of indigenous ways of knowing, and astronomy-related education and research in the 21st Century. To date, collaborators on the project include the Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai'i, the Indigenous Education Institute (IEI), and Associated Universities Inc. (AUI). Cosmovisions will have two meetings, (#1) First gathering will take place October 19-22, 2022, this will bring together 50 people or less representing indigenous and non-indigenous persons from the pacific/Pacific rim. A much larger Cosmovisions Gathering (#2) will build off of Cosmovisions #1 and will take place in 2023 or 2024.

Cosmovisions, in the two gatherings, will bring together approximately 300 indigenous and non-indigenous knowledge holders, researchers and educators from the Pacific and Pacific Rim nations, and others from around the world who wish to work together to build new knowledge and relationships across cultures and ways of knowing our universe. Gathering organizers are creating a safe space where individuals can comfortably share what is shareable, resulting in both a white paper identifying key areas of future collaborative research between indigenous and nonindigenous investigators and practitioners, as well as a protocol for implementation of collaborative research based on principles of “Collaboration with Integrity”, developed through the work of IEI. The gathering is currently scheduled for October 19-22 at the Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo, Hawaii.