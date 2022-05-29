3D Hydrodynamical Simulations of the Dynamically Driven Double-degenerate Double-detonation Scenario of Type Ia Supernovae

The discovery of three hypervelocity white dwarfs (WDs) in the the Gaia DR2 catalog provided observational evidence of the ex-companions of sub-Chandrasekhar (sub-MCh) WDs which underwent type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) explosions in a variant of the double-degenerate scenario. In this talk, I will present recent 3D hydrodynamical simulations of this dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation (D6) channel, a promising SN Ia explosion mechanism which accounts for the Gaia DR2 hypervelocity WDs. I will discuss the hydrodynamical evolution and nucleosynthetic yields of these simulations, and consider their relevance for the broader SN Ia progenitor problem.