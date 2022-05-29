Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

3D Hydrodynamical Simulations of the Dynamically Driven Double-degenerate Double-detonation Scenario of Type Ia Supernovae

Presentation #317.04 in the session Type Ia and Iax Supernovae.

by Daniel Kosakowski, Niranjan Roy, Vishal Tiwari, Alexey Bobrick, Robert Fisher, Hagai Perets, and Rahul Kashyap
The discovery of three hypervelocity white dwarfs (WDs) in the the Gaia DR2 catalog provided observational evidence of the ex-companions of sub-Chandrasekhar (sub-MCh) WDs which underwent type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) explosions in a variant of the double-degenerate scenario. In this talk, I will present recent 3D hydrodynamical simulations of this dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation (D6) channel, a promising SN Ia explosion mechanism which accounts for the Gaia DR2 hypervelocity WDs. I will discuss the hydrodynamical evolution and nucleosynthetic yields of these simulations, and consider their relevance for the broader SN Ia progenitor problem.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
