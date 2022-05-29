500 Days in the Photospheric Phase of Type Iax Supernova 2014dt

Type Iax supernovae (SN Iax) are one of the largest classes of peculiar thermonuclear (white dwarf) supernovae. Their unique properties allow us to explore the still elusive origins and mechanisms of how these stars explode. SN Iax are the only type of supernova that do not evolve to fully nebular spectra at late epochs. This property allows us to model the photospheric lines in their spectra out to very late times. We present a spectroscopic analysis of the SN Iax 2014dt over several hundred days in its evolution. We show when and how its spectra diverge from normal thermonuclear supernovae and successfully model all spectra using TARDIS, an open-source Monte Carlo radiative transfer code. We were able to push the TARDIS model for SN 2014dt out to 500 days past maximum, far later than can be done for other supernovae. We trace the evolution of various physical parameters over time, including the location of the photosphere. Our results suggest that SN 2014dt is consistent with a deflagration explosion model, potentially leaving a bound remnant, without complete disruption of the progenitor white dwarf.