Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Faintest of them all : An extremely low luminosity Iax supernova that possibly originated in a white dwarf merger

Presentation #317.07 in the session Type Ia and Iax Supernovae.

by Viraj Karambelkar, Mansi Kasliwal, Kate Maguire, Shreya Anand, Igor Andreoni, Kishalay De, Andrew Drake, Dmitry Duev, Matthew Graham, Erik Kool, Russ Laher, Mark Magee, Ashish Mahabal, Michael Medford, Daniel Perley, Mickael Rigault, Benjamin Rusholme, Steve Schulze, Yashvi Sharma, Jesper Sollerman, Anastasios Tzanidakis, Richard Walters, and Yuhan Yao
We present the discovery of ZTF 21aaoryiz/SN 2021fcg—an extremely low luminosity Type Iax supernova. SN 2021fcg reached a peak absolute magnitude of Mr ~ -12.6 mag, making it the least luminous thermonuclear supernova discovered to date. Late-time optical spectra of SN 2021fcg show strong [Ca II], Ca II emission with extremely low velocities of ~ 1000 km/s. The spectra closely resemble those of the very low luminosity Type Iax supernovae SN 2008 ha, SN 2010ae, and SN 2019gsc. The peak bolometric luminosity of SN 2021fcg is ~2.5×1040 erg/s, which is a factor of 3 lower than that for the three comparison supernovae. The bolometric lightcurve of SN 2021fcg is consistent with a very low ejected nickel mass (M ~ 0.0008 Msun). The low luminosity and nickel mass of SN 2021fcg pose a challenge to the picture that low-luminosity SNe Iax originate from deflagrations of near-Mch hybrid white dwarfs. Instead, the merger of a carbon–oxygen and oxygen–neon white dwarf is a promising model to explain SN 2021fcg.

