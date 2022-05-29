Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The DECam Plane Survey (DECaPS2): Optical photometry of 3.3 billion stars in the southern Galactic plane

Presentation #318.06 in the session Computation, Data Handling, Image Analysis II.

by Andrew Saydjari, Edward Schlafly, Dustin Lang, Aaron Meisner, Gregory Green, Catherine Zucker, Ioana Zelko, Tansu Daylan, Albert Lee, Francisco Valdes, David Schlegel, and Douglas Finkbeiner
Published onJun 29, 2022
The DECam Plane Survey (DECaPS2): Optical photometry of 3.3 billion stars in the southern Galactic plane

The second data release of the DECam Plane Survey (DECaPS2) extends the five-band optical and near-infrared survey of the southern Galactic plane to cover 6.5% of the sky, |b| < 12° and 6° > ℓ > -124°. Typical single-exposure depths are 23.7, 22.8, 22.3, 21.9, and 21.0 mag in g, r, i, z, and Y bands respectively, with around 1 arcsecond seeing. The survey comprises 3.3 billion objects built from 34 billion detections in 21.4 thousand exposures taken over 73 nights (260 hours) by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at Cerro Tololo. Improvements to the survey pipeline include the addition of synthetic source injection tests to validate photometric solutions across the entire survey footprint. A new post-processing technique was applied to every detection to debias and improve uncertainty estimates of the flux in the presence of structured backgrounds (nebulosity). The images and source catalogs are publicly available.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with