The DECam Plane Survey (DECaPS2): Optical photometry of 3.3 billion stars in the southern Galactic plane

The second data release of the DECam Plane Survey (DECaPS2) extends the five-band optical and near-infrared survey of the southern Galactic plane to cover 6.5% of the sky, |b| < 12° and 6° > ℓ > -124°. Typical single-exposure depths are 23.7, 22.8, 22.3, 21.9, and 21.0 mag in g, r, i, z, and Y bands respectively, with around 1 arcsecond seeing. The survey comprises 3.3 billion objects built from 34 billion detections in 21.4 thousand exposures taken over 73 nights (260 hours) by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at Cerro Tololo. Improvements to the survey pipeline include the addition of synthetic source injection tests to validate photometric solutions across the entire survey footprint. A new post-processing technique was applied to every detection to debias and improve uncertainty estimates of the flux in the presence of structured backgrounds (nebulosity). The images and source catalogs are publicly available.