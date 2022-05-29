Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Trends in Silicates in the β Pictoris Disk

Presentation #319.07 in the session Exoplanet Formation of Planets and Protoplanetary Disks I.

by Cicero Lu, Christine Chen, Joel Green, B. Sargent, Carey Lisse, Dan Watson, Tushar Mittal, Gregory Sloan, Julien Girard, Isabel Rebollido, Dean Hines, Michael Werner, and Karl Stapelfeldt
While β Pictoris is known to host silicates in ring-like structures, whether the properties of these silicates vary with stellocentric distance remain a question. We re-analyze the Spitzer Infrared Spectrograph (IRS) β Pic debris disk data and a new IRTF/SpeX spectrum to investigate trends in Fe/Mg ratio, shape, and crystallinity in grains as a function of wavelength, a proxy for stellocentric distance. By analyzing a re-calibrated and re-extracted spectrum, we identify a new 18 μm forsterite emission band and recover a 23 μm forsterite emission band with a substantially larger line-to-continuum ratio than previously reported. We find that these prominent spectral features are primarily produced by small μm-sized grains, which are continuously generated and replenished from planetesimal collisions in the disk and can elucidate their parent bodies’ composition. We discover three trends about these small grains: as stellocentric distance increases, (1) small silicate grains become more crystalline (less amorphous), (2) they become more irregular in shape, and (3) for crystalline silicate grains, the Fe/Mg ratio decreases. Applying these trends to β Pic’s planetary architecture, we find that the dust population exterior to the orbits of β Pic b and c differs substantially in crystallinity and shape. We also find a tentative 3-5 μm dust excess due to spatially unresolved hot dust emission close to the star. From our findings, we infer that the surfaces of large planetesimals are more Fe-rich and collisionally-processed closer to the star but more Fe-poor and primordial farther from the star.

