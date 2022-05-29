Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Transit Timing Variations in the LHS 1678 System and Validation of the Venus-Zone Planet LHS 1678 d

Presentation #320.02 in the session Exoplanets Transits I.

by Michele Silverstein, Joshua Schlieder, Thomas Barclay, Karen Collins, Andrew Vanderburg, Chelsea Huang, Michelle Kunimoto, Evan Tey, Benjamin Hord, Veselin Kostov, and Ethan Kruse
The nearby LHS 1678 (TOI-696) exoplanet system contains two confirmed planets and a likely-brown-dwarf companion, which orbit an M2 dwarf with an uncommon history as a Gaia/Jao Gap star. Here we validate and characterize a third planet in the LHS 1678 system near 4:3 mean motion resonance with LHS 1678 c and first identified as a candidate by Silverstein et al. 2022. LHS 1678 d is a 0.9±0.1 R planet in a 4.97-day orbit, with an insolation flux of 9.1 S that places it in the Venus zone, in company with LHS 1678 c. We find that LHS 1678 d also joins its siblings as another compelling candidate for atmospheric measurements with the JWST and mass measurements using high-precision radial velocity techniques. Using new ground-based data and the full suite of TESS Cycle 1 and 3 data, we further refine the system properties and search for transit timing variations in this compact, multi-planet system.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
