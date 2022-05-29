Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Meinels: Aden and Marjorie

Presentation #322.04 in the session HAD III: Oral Presentations.

by James Breckinridge and Alec Pridgeon
Published onJun 29, 2022
This story of Aden and Marjorie Meinel covers the dawn of modern ground and space large telescope astrophysics, space astronomy, and the rebirth of the nascent scientific/engineering field of modern optical sciences. Together they also established the firm engineering foundation for solar thermal energy production in use today. The scientific method requires the cycle: theory, prediction, observation and continuous revision to theory, more prediction, new observations & measurements, etc. In this paper we will review how the “observe and measure” phase of the scientific method cycle accelerated by Aden Meinel as a result of his WW2 military career, charismatic leadership, building an observatory for all astronomers, expanding the astronomy program at the U of A, creating a national center of excellence in the optical sciences and his inspirational collaborations at NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for generations of future explorers of the universe.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
