Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Factorized likelihood technique for expediting the NANOGrav search for gravitational wave bursts with memory

Presentation #326.08 in the session Gravitational Wave Cosmology and Methodologies.

by Jerry Sun, Xavier Siemens, Paul Baker, and Dustin Madison
Published onJun 29, 2022
Factorized likelihood technique for expediting the NANOGrav search for gravitational wave bursts with memory

The method used in the NANOGrav 11yr search for gravitational wave (GW) bursts with memory (BWM) was computationally expensive. In this talk, we present a method for expediting the search for GW BWMs using pulsar timing data. This method makes use of the factorizability of the BWM signal model as well as precomputed lookup tables to speed up the search by over an order of magnitude. Furthermore, we compare the results of the traditional Bayesian sampling methodology to the results of this method.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with