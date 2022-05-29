Factorized likelihood technique for expediting the NANOGrav search for gravitational wave bursts with memory

The method used in the NANOGrav 11yr search for gravitational wave (GW) bursts with memory (BWM) was computationally expensive. In this talk, we present a method for expediting the search for GW BWMs using pulsar timing data. This method makes use of the factorizability of the BWM signal model as well as precomputed lookup tables to speed up the search by over an order of magnitude. Furthermore, we compare the results of the traditional Bayesian sampling methodology to the results of this method.