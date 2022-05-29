Improved R Coronae Borealis Simulations: Simulating R Coronae Borealis Evolution with large-scale Nucleosynthesis post-processing

R Coronae Borealis (RCB) stars are rare yellow supergiant type stars with peculiar surface compositions thought to form from the merger of two white dwarfs. Many attempts have been made to model these stars in order to reproduce their lifetimes and surface compositions. Using the 1D stellar evolution code, MESA, we vary the initial post-merger entropy profile slightly using an “stellar engineering” process in order to explore the effects of mixing during the evolution from post-merger to RCB star. The choice of entropy profiles are inspired from previous 3D hydrodynamic models of the merger event. The evolution of the convective zones appears to evolve mostly independent of the initial thermal structure. However, the evolution of the temperature in the He-burning shell is also sensitive to the initial thermal structure and has its own impact on the surface composition. Furthermore, we post-process these models with NuGrid’s MPPNP code in order to analyze s-process nucleosynthesis.