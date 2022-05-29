Stellar Populations of Omega Centauri

Omega Centauri is well known for its large spread in metallicity (-2.5 < [Fe/H] < -0.6), which suggests it may be a former nuclear star cluster (NSC). Several photometric studies have confirmed subpopulations by examining chromosome maps for the main sequence and red-giant branch, though the number of subpopulations and the age range of these subpoulations is still not well constrained. Here we utilize MUSE spectroscopic metallicities as well as WFC3/UVIS imaging for tens of thousands of stars to estimate ages of subpopulations within Omega Centauri by linking populations on the main sequence with those up the SGB and RGB via metallicity matching. These results will provide insight on the formation history of Omega Centauri both in its relation with the Milky Way and as the nearest example of an NSC.