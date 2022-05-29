Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Galactic Foreground Optical Polarization Towards the BICEP2 Field

Presentation #328.03 in the session Dust.

by Antonio Mario Magalhaes, Reinaldo Santos de Lima, Claudia Vilega Rodrigues, Luis R Manrique, Edgar Ramirez, José Versteeg-Veltkamp, Marijke Haverkorn, Koji Kawabata, Yenifer Angarita Arenas, Marcelo S Rubinho, Daiane B Seriacopi, Tiberio Ferrari, Eduardo F Alves, and Nadili L Ribeiro
Published onJun 29, 2022
Galactic Foreground Optical Polarization Towards the BICEP2 Field

For a proper analysis of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) radiation data from sub-mm missions, it is crucial to be able to confidently establish the emission polarization of the Galaxy’s dust foreground.

This foreground dust also polarizes optical starlight. We use this fact to obtain optical linear polarization measurements of a few thousand stars scattered across the field of the BICEP2 CMB experiment to a polarimetric S/N better than 5. We were able to map the polarization level and magnetic field structure. This is a first step towards estimating the foreground polarization at sub-mm wavelengths.

Our data show two main polarization components, one of them relatively ordered and another of a random character. We combine our data with those from GAIA EDR3 and attempt at a preliminary 3-D model for the Galactic dust distribution and magnetic field structure.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with