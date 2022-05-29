Debris Disks and Planetary Architectures

Debris disks are generated from the planetesimal populations of exoplanetary systems, either through collisions or evaporation of bodies that are leftovers of planet formation. Just as the Zodiacal Light and groups of asteroids and Kuiper Belt objects are shaped by the planets of the Solar System, debris disks should be sculpted by their exoplanets and reflect the compositions of those systems. Debris disks are found around about 20% of stars including some of Solar age and may be as common as planetary systems. This talk will review some signatures of exoplanets as they are observed in the morphologies of disks, including warps, cavities/gaps, eccentricity, asymmetric wings, and multiple rings of different radii. The talk will also cover some new and recent results in disk imaging from the Large Binocular Telescope Interferometer (LBTI), Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), and Hubble Space Telescope (HST). LBTI found warm dust around Epsilon Eridani at 0.2–2 au from the star, and the spatial distribution of that dust is unlike that of the Solar System Zodiacal Light or what is expected from dust that spirals in from an outer belt due to Poynting-Robertson drag. The talk will discuss how this dust may be related to planets in the system. Comparison of ALMA and HST images of ringed and eccentric disks, such as HD 32297 and HD 53143, suggests that planets can create complex morphologies. Modeling of the HST-observed disk around AU Mic, an M-type star that also hosts known transiting/RV planets, can reveal its composition. Ongoing observations probe new aspects of disk-exoplanet co-evolution.