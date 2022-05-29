A Self-Consistent Model for the Population of Disk Brown Dwarfs

We will present a single model that reproduces the distribution of spectral type, absolute magnitude, and effective temperature of field brown dwarfs. This model uses published evolutionary models but establishes four tunable parameters governing the star-formation history (SFH) and initial mass function (IMF). We extend the model to predict vertical velocity dispersions of disk brown dwarfs with an assumed parametric form of the age-velocity relation. By employing a simple Bayesian framework and standard MCMC techniques, we optimize our model parameters and find the IMF is consistent with a power-law form, with slope of -0.67 and a gamma-function form for the SFH. Albeit still crude, we find that the initial velocity dispersion of brown dwarfs is roughly consistent with that of main-sequence stars, suggesting these two populations form via similar processes.