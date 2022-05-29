Can Formaldehyde Absorption Measurements Resolve the Kinematic Distance Ambiguity?

Kinematic distance determinations are complicated by a kinematic distance ambiguity (KDA) within the Solar orbit. For an axisymmetric Galactic rotation model, two distances, a “near” and “far” distance, have the same radial velocity. Formaldehyde (H 2 CO) absorption measurements have been used to resolve the KDA toward Galactic HII regions. This method relies on the detection of H 2 CO absorption against the broadband radio continuum emission from HII regions. H 2 CO absorption at velocities between the HII region velocity and the maximum velocity along the line of sight (the tangent point velocity) implies that the HII region lies at the far kinematic distance whereas a lack of absorption implies that it lies at the near kinematic distance. The reliability of KDA resolutions using H 2 CO is unclear, however, as disagreements between distances derived using H 2 CO absorption and those derived using other methods are common. Here we use new H 2 CO and radio recombination line data from the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) Diffuse Ionized Gas Survey (GDIGS) to test whether H 2 CO absorption measurements can accurately resolve the KDA for 44 Galactic HII regions that have known distances from maser parallax measurements. For each of the 44 HII regions we determine whether the parallax distance is consistent with either the near or the far kinematic distance. We find that the Galactic distribution of H 2 CO is too sparse to reliably determine whether an HII region is at its near kinematic distance. The H 2 CO method also incorrectly resolves the KDA for 80% of HII regions that it places at the far kinematic distance; in such cases H 2 CO absorption may be caused by other sources of radio continuum emission (possibly the CMB, diffuse free-free, or synchrotron). Our results indicate that the H 2 CO method is unsuitable to resolve the KDA toward Galactic HII regions.