The Accretion History of AGN: The Spectral Energy Distributions of X-ray Luminous AGN

We present the spectral energy distributions (SEDs) for X-ray selected active galactic nuclei (AGN; log Lx > 43 [erg/s]) from the three fields that comprise the Accretion History of AGN (AHA) survey; the Stripe 82X field, the COSMOS field, and the Great Observatories Origins Survey (GOODS) fields, highlighting the wide range of multiwavelength emission properties that are present in a complete sample of X-ray luminous AGN. Five characteristic SED shapes have been identified that fully capture these emission properties for sources out to a redshift of z = 1.2. Sources with these varying SED shapes all show a tight correlation between the ultraviolet (UV) emission and the mid-infrared (MIR) emission, with only highly obscured sources deviating significantly from this relation showing more MIR emission. A strong correlation between the MIR and intrinsic X-ray luminosity is found for all SED shapes. A much weaker correlation is found between the UV emission and intrinsic X-ray luminosity, with only the most luminous and unobscured sources showing a strong correlation. We also find a correlation between the total bolometric luminosity of the source (X-ray to FIR) and the intrinsic X-ray luminosity for the most luminous and unobscured sources, implying that the AGN luminosity dominates the total bolometric luminosity for unobscured AGN. Models of AGN SEDs must be able to replicate each of these emission features to properly disentangle the multiwavelength emission of the AGN from that of the host galaxy.