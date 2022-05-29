Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Demonstrating Current VERITAS-SII Capabilities using a Bayesian Methodology on Eta Uma Data

Presentation #337.05 in the session Techniques and Development.

by Jonathan Davis
Published onJun 29, 2022
The Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System with Stellar Intensity Interferometry (VERITAS-SII) recently demonstrated the capability of measuring the angular diameters of bright stars in the sub milliarc second range. Since then, upgrades to VERITAS-SII instrumentation, particularly the radio shielding of the detectors, assisted in facilitating the development of a novel analysis methodology. The methodology involves using MCMC to simulate expected VERITAS-SII measurements given an underlying squared Visibility model. We find the noise reduction caused by instrument upgrades in conjunction with the new methodology can substantially increase sensitivity for bright (mv ~ 2.0) stellar targets. We demonstrate the methodology using VERITAS-SII data taken of Eta Ursae Majoris.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with