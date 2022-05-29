Demonstrating Current VERITAS-SII Capabilities using a Bayesian Methodology on Eta Uma Data

The Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System with Stellar Intensity Interferometry (VERITAS-SII) recently demonstrated the capability of measuring the angular diameters of bright stars in the sub milliarc second range. Since then, upgrades to VERITAS-SII instrumentation, particularly the radio shielding of the detectors, assisted in facilitating the development of a novel analysis methodology. The methodology involves using MCMC to simulate expected VERITAS-SII measurements given an underlying squared Visibility model. We find the noise reduction caused by instrument upgrades in conjunction with the new methodology can substantially increase sensitivity for bright (m v ~ 2.0) stellar targets. We demonstrate the methodology using VERITAS-SII data taken of Eta Ursae Majoris.