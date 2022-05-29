Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A multidimensional study of kinematics and excitation of molecular gas in planet-forming regions

Presentation #338.05 in the session Exoplanet Formation of Planets and Protoplanetary Disks II.

by José Pérez Chávez and Andrea Banzatti
Molecular gas in the inner 10 AU of protoplanetary disks has been extensively studied in the past couple of decades with infrared spectroscopy. The fundamental rovibrational band of CO at 4.7 μm is a key diagnostic of the structure of planet-forming regions. These observations are caused by combinations of excitation mechanisms, geometrical effects such as disk inclination, and correlate with stellar properties. Double peak and triangular shaped lines could be explained from Keplerian disk rotation and an additional slow wind component, respectively. To better understand the dichotomy between these lines and the structure of inner disks I employ a multidimensional study on a population of protoplanetary disks. In this work I study CO emission with conjunction of star/disk properties including stellar mass, disk inclination, accretion luminosity, and infrared index that traces inner cavities. We use a diverse sample of 51 protoplanetary disks from two high resolution spectroscopy surveys using VLT-CRIRES and IRTF-iSHELL. I will discuss my results from correlations of triangular and double peaked CO spectra and what they mean in context of excitation mechanisms and emitting regions of the gas.

