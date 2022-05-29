Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Discovery of a Super-Earth Interior to Hot Jupiter WASP-132 b

Presentation #339.01 in the session Exoplanet Transits II.

by Benjamin Hord, Knicole Colon, Travis Berger, Veselin Kostov, Michele Silverstein, Keivan Stassun, Jack Lissauer, Carl Ziegler, César Briceño, Nicholas Law, Andrew Mann, George Ricker, David Latham, Sara Seager, Joshua Winn, Jon Jenkins, Luke Bouma, Ben Falk, Guillermo Torres, Joseph Twicken, and Andrew Vanderburg
Hot Jupiters are generally observed to lack close planetary companions, a trend that has been interpreted as evidence for high-eccentricity migration. We present the discovery and validation of TOI-822.02, a 1.78 ± 0.10 REarth planet on a 1.01 day orbit interior to the hot Jupiter WASP-132 b. Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and ground-based follow-up observations, in conjunction with vetting and validation analysis, enable us to rule out common astrophysical false positives and validate the observed transit signal produced by TOI-822.02 as a planet, dubbed here as WASP-132 c. Running the validation tools VESPA and TRICERATOPS on this signal yield false positive probabilities of 9×10-5 and 0.0107, respectively. Analysis of archival CORALIE radial velocity data leads to a 3s upper limit of 24.7 ms-1 on the amplitude of any 1.01-day signal, corresponding to a 3s upper mass limit of 32.65 MEarth. Dynamical simulations reveal that the system is stable within the 3s uncertainties on planetary and orbital parameters for timescales of ~100 Myr. The existence of a planetary companion near the hot Jupiter WASP-132 b makes the giant planet’s formation and evolution via high-eccentricity migration highly unlikely. Being one of just a handful of nearby planetary companions to hot Jupiters, WASP-132 c carries with it significant implications for the formation of the system and hot Jupiters as a population. We present this result in the context of our ongoing uniform search for additional planets around all stars with confirmed hot Jupiters that have been observed by TESS. This includes a refined estimate of the occurrence rate of small companion planets nearby hot Jupiters, a value that has implications for the formation of hot Jupiters on a population level.

