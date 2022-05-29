SOFIA observations of [CII] emission in the Seyfert Galaxy NGC~7319: A Jet connecting to the Stephan’s Quintet intergroup medium?

We present SOFIA [CII] observations of the Seyfert galaxy NGC 7319, the largest galaxy in the Stephan’s Quintet system. The SOFIA observations extend the previously obtained Herschel [CII] observations of the Quintet’s intergroup medium to include the ISM of giant Seyfert galaxy NGC 7319, and a possible AGN and molecular outflow into the group. We compare the [CII] observations with previously obtained IFU optical spectroscopy, and high resolution CO observations of emission in and around NGC 7319. The results will allow us to determine whether the jet in NGC 7319 is contributing extra mechanical energy into an intergroup medium already known to be highly turbulent.