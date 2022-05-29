Presenting the Most Comprehensive and Homogeneous Catalog of Ancient Globular Cluster Systems in Nearby Spiral Galaxies to Date

Ancient globular clusters are important systems for understanding the evolution of the galaxies which they inhabit. They provide important insight into the conditions of the formation and evolution of their parent galaxy. The globular cluster systems in early-type galaxies mostly have bimodal color and hence metallicity distributions, and the mass in globular clusters scales roughly with the halo mass of the parent galaxy. While these and other trends are well established in early-type galaxies, we still know little about trends of globular cluster systems in spiral galaxies. This gap in our understanding is mainly due to the difficulty of finding and identifying globular cluster systems in spiral galaxies, due to their morphology and crowding. Using multi-band imaging (NUV, U, B, V, I) from the Hubble Space Telescope we present the most homogeneous and complete globular cluster catalogs in spiral galaxies, to date. Our sample includes 19 nearby (D< 20Mpc) spiral galaxies, observed as part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) collaboration. We include position, luminosities, colors, and size measurements for each globular cluster, as well as basic demographics of the cluster populations.