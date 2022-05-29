Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

ZINGRS: An analysis of the free-free emission in the C and Ku bands for a population of high-z galaxies

Presentation #343.13 in the session Potpourri of Galaxies — iPoster Session.

by Matthew Straubmuller, Carl Ferkinhoff, Jordyn Sears, Nick Gapinski, Deborah Hershey, Sarah Higdon, James Higdon, Drew Brisbin, Cody Lamarche, Christopher Rooney, Bo Peng, Thomas Nikola, and Gordon Stacey
We present new JVLA radio continuum C-Band and Ku-Band Observations for high-z galaxies SDSSJ0121, SDSSJ0124, SMMJ030227, and J020950 from the ZINGRS Radio Survey. The goal of this survey is to constrain the radio free-free emission of these galaxies and combine the free-free emission with infrared fine-structure line emission (e.g. [NII] 122 micron, [OIII] 88 micron) to constrain parameters such as the metallicity and star formation rates. We determine the thermal and non-thermal components of the radio continuum in our galaxies by expanding on previous work using a Monte Carlo Markov Chain fitting method. Specifically, we account for upper limits in our data and constrain the models based on priors from IR star formation rates.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
