Prompt Emission Detectability of Off-Axis Short GRB Jets via Monte Carlo Simulations

In this project we investigate current models of gamma-ray emission of short Gamma-ray Bursts’ (GRB) off-axis jets and perform a statistical analysis of the effects of modelling choices on event detection predictions through a Monte Carlo simulation. We based the investigation on recent numerical simulations of short GRB jets, which determine the jet structure (jet’s energy and speed) as a function of angle. Observable gamma-ray luminosity profiles were generated numerically with different assumptions on the chosen prompt emission models. A population of events was randomly generated according to probabilistic distributions of luminosity, redshift, and observational angle via Monte Carlo simulations. We determined the detection prospects of only gravitational waves (GW) and also the joint detection of GWs and gamma-rays for our different models. Using current observed rates of neutron star mergers we predict the numbers of observed events in future years.