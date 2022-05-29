Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The detectability of GRB afterglows from GW events

Presentation #344.04 in the session Gamma Ray Bursts — iPoster Session.

by Brandon Yassuiae
Assuming GW170817 is representative of short GRBs from neutron star mergers, we determine the probability that a given neutron star merger detected by LIGO/Virgo will have an observable afterglow. Using a simulated short GRB energy distribution (Lazzati et al. 2017a) and the TRAC afterglow code, we first find best-fit parameters to observations of GW170817, including VLBA position measurements. We then take this afterglow and model its X-ray, optical, and radio light curve at different observer angles, ISM densities, and distances. With this information, we determine the fraction of LIGO/Virgo neutron star merger that produce an afterglow bright enough to be observable, as a function of GW detector sensitivity. We also determine the time window over which an afterglow may be bright enough to be detected, as a function of gravitational wave strain.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
