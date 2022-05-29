AstronomerAND: A Podcast Discussing the Intersectionality of Astronomy

AsteronomerAND is a podcast dedicated to the discussion of intersectionality in astronomy. This twice-monthly podcast will invite astronomers of all career levels to be interviewed, sharing their science and teaching listeners how to support those who identify non-traditionally. Some of the topics covered will include being an astronomer and: a woman, a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ESL speaker, and being neurodivergent. We will also cover topics such as intersectionality, conspiracy theories in astronomy, and land acknowledgments. Recording for this podcast will begin in Summer 2022 and will be available on all major podcast services. We are actively seeking guests for this podcast. We hope that AAS will provide a community of people who want to get involved. This podcast is funded by the Curb Center for Public Scholars at Vanderbilt University.