AstroPix: Improving Your Access to Astronomical Images

Finding the perfect public-friendly astronomical image for your talks, lessons, articles, or videos has never been easier! AstroPix (astropix.org) is the “one-stop shopping” destination for locating the authoritative versions of visual assets at their highest quality, along with the institutionally-provided metadata and links to the original source material on the home institutions’ websites. Over 8,000 images provided by many of the world’s premiere observatories are offered in an easy to search archive, featuring rich, metadata and links back to the original source material on the provider’s websites. Recent updates provide archive-level search reliability and completeness, with familiar object name resolution and coordinate search interfaces. Many assets include WCS metadata allowing overlays with FITS images in Aladin or on-the-sky positioning in the AAS WorldWide Telescope. Find out how to use AstroPix, or to contribute your institute’s image assets to the collection. This presentation is based on work performed as part of the NASA’s Universe of Learning project (universe-of-learning.org) and is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AC65A, as part of NASA’s Science Activation program.