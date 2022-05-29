Guest Writing for APOD in 2022 — Toward Finding Assistant Editors for 2023

Would you like to write for — or even become an assistant editor for — APOD? The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, current main NASA site https://apod.nasa.gov/) is continuing its “guest-Wednesday” program in 2022 featuring volunteer writers. If you participate, your writing could reach over a million people as well as promote your existing astronomy blog or outreach program. Starting in 2023, APOD will enlist part-time assistant editors who will be tasked with various APOD duties in exchange for modest stipends. Interested astronomers are encouraged to send an email to the APOD editors listed on a recent APOD page. Expertise in astronomy and astronomical research, clear writing, and an interest in astronomy outreach is preferred.