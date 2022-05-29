Expanding Astrobites to Cover Climate Change, DEI, Astronomy Education, and More

Astrobites is a graduate student-run website, aimed at making current astrophysical research accessible to a broader audience by publishing plain-language summaries of recent research papers. Since its founding in December 2010, Astrobites has featured more than 3,000 posts written by over 100 contributors spread across many continents. Weekday posts summarize cutting-edge research papers from the ArXiv preprint server, while additional “beyond astro-ph” content includes career advice, conference live-blogging, summaries of landmark astronomy papers, and more. Our audience includes undergraduate students, graduate students, professional scientists and astronomy enthusiasts. Astrobites has inspired similar science communication efforts in other languages as well as scientific disciplines. At AAS 240, we will share new efforts from Astrobites to cover topics related to climate change and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to expand our collection of resources for educators to use Astrobites in the classroom.