Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Radio detections of two unusual cataclysmic variables

Presentation #346.01 in the session Cataclysmic Variables, Novae, and Symbiotic Stars — iPoster Session.

by Margaret Ridder, Craig Heinke, Gregory Sivakoff, and Andrew Hughes
We identify two previously unknown radio counterparts from the Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS) to known cataclysmic variables (CVs). QS Vir, a non-magnetic pre-CV, is interesting for its low accretion rate. V2400 Oph, an intermediate polar, appears to be the most radio bright CV known. The two main hypotheses for the origin of radio emission in CVs are (1) electron-cyclotron maser emission, which may be produced by the coronal activity in the donor star or near the white dwarf; or (2) synchrotron emission from a jet launched by the white dwarf. Our results support the idea that there may be multiple explanations for radio emission depending on the type of CV.

