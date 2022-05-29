Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

MCNP Computer Simulations Help Calibrate the Scintillating Bubble Chamber

Presentation #347.03 in the session Dark Matter & Dark Energy — iPoster Session.

by David Barker and Eric Dahl
The detection of dark matter remains an important goal within modern physics. New designs for detectors such as bubble chambers and liquid noble element scintillators are expanding detection possibilities, allowing us to reach deeper into possible cross section, mass combinations previously beyond our reach. The Scintillating Bubble Chamber (SBC) uses a novel combination of detection methods to establish a unique detection threshold not yet achieved by any other detector. However, calibrating such a sensitive device is a challenging process, made easier by computer simulations using MCNP and Python. With these simulations, energy associated with scintillation light intensity can be simulated within the liquid noble element chamber, allowing the SBC collaboration to better understand the challenges of identifying energies of nucleated bubbles. This note explains the process of setting up and analyzing these computer simulations and also discusses the challenges of calibration expected based on these simulations.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
