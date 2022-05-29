Tests of General Relativity with GWTC-3

The increasing number of gravitational wave events detected by LIGO allows us to probe the theory of General Relativity (GR) with greater sensitivity, particularly in the dynamical and strong field regime. We present results of tests of General Relativity for signals from the second half of the third observing run, O3b. We analyze fifteen compact binary coalescences (CBCs), comprising fourteen binary black holes (BBH) and one black hole-neutron star merger (BHNS). In particular, we study the residual power, the best-fit waveform subtracted from LIGO data, for each event to determine the consistency of the residuals with Gaussian noise. Also presented are tests with respect to the dispersion relation, and bounds on the mass of the graviton. We compare with the data from previous observing runs, O1, O2 and O3a.