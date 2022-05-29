Accessing Data with The Gravitational Wave Open Science Center

The Gravitational Wave Open Science Center (GWOSC) provides access to a range of freely available data products from the gravitational-wave observatories LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA. These observatories have released data from three observing runs, spanning years of observing, terabytes of data, and observations of over 90 compact object mergers. Available products include calibrated time-series data, segment lists to note data quality, and information on observed events. In addition, the GWOSC website (gwosc.org) includes documentation, tutorials, interactive features, and educational resources. In this iPoster, we will highlight some of the products and services available through the GWOSC web site, all designed to support your research with gravitational waves.