SCiMMA Hopskotch: performant, robust, and secure messaging cyberinfrastucture for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

An efficient multi-messenger response to the detection of an astrophysical transient event requires robust, low latency both-ways communication between observatories, scientists and analysis platforms; in addition, such communication must respect proprietary data agreements where they exist. SCiMMA Hopskotch is a Kafka-based cloud-deployed messaging system to meet these requirements, integrated with federated identity and access management, with a python client library to send and recieve messages. SCiMMA Hopskotch is the first product of the SCiMMA (Scalable Cyberinfrastructure for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics) project , which aims to provide software and services to all members of the multi-messenger astrophysics community in order to augment the science capabilities of existing and future observatories and networks