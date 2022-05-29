Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

SCiMMA Hopskotch: performant, robust, and secure messaging cyberinfrastucture for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

Presentation #348.10 in the session Gravitational Wave and Multi-messenger Astronomy — iPoster Session.

by Adam Brazier, Bryce Cousins, Shereen ElSayed, Sarah Greenstreet, Andrew Howell, Mario Juric, Lindy Lindstrom, Graziano Obertelli, Curtis McCully, Spencer Nelson, Mahmoud Parvizi, Ron Tapia, Christopher Weaver, and Rich Wolski
Published onJun 29, 2022
SCiMMA Hopskotch: performant, robust, and secure messaging cyberinfrastucture for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

An efficient multi-messenger response to the detection of an astrophysical transient event requires robust, low latency both-ways communication between observatories, scientists and analysis platforms; in addition, such communication must respect proprietary data agreements where they exist. SCiMMA Hopskotch is a Kafka-based cloud-deployed messaging system to meet these requirements, integrated with federated identity and access management, with a python client library to send and recieve messages. SCiMMA Hopskotch is the first product of the SCiMMA (Scalable Cyberinfrastructure for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics) project , which aims to provide software and services to all members of the multi-messenger astrophysics community in order to augment the science capabilities of existing and future observatories and networks

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with