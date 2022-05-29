Skip to main content
A Search for Gravitational Waves Associated with Flaring Magnetars during the third Observing run of Advanced LIGO/Virgo

Presentation #348.11 in the session Gravitational Wave and Multi-messenger Astronomy — iPoster Session.

by Kara Merfeld
Magnetars are neutron stars with exceptionally strong dipole magnetic fields which are observed to display a range of x-ray flaring behavior. The third observing run of Advanced LIGO and Virgo extended from April 1, 2019 to March 27, 2020, and contained x-ray flares from known magnetar SGR 1935+2154, as well as the newly-discovered magnetar, Swift J1818. We search for gravitational waves coincident with these magnetar flares with minimally modeled, coherent searches which specifically target both short-duration gravitational waves produced by excited f-modes in the magnetar’s core, as well as long-duration gravitational waves associated with the Quasi-Periodic Oscillations observed in the tails of giant flares. In this talk, we report on the results of these searches, and the astrophysical implications.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
