Evaluating the Merits and Design of an Astronomical Historic Site Designation Program

Programs recognizing locations of historical and scientific significance, such as the American Physical Society’s Historic Site Initiative or the American Chemical Society’s National Historic Chemical Landmarks, provide opportunities to identify and promote a science’s impact throughout history, as well as to highlight its connections to the history of a unique place. At the request of the Working Group for the Preservation of Astronomical Heritage (WGPAH) and the Historical Astronomy Division (HAD) Executive Committee, the AAS has established a task force to consider the desirability, benefits, and costs of establishing such a program. The task force will also recommend procedures for nominating, evaluating, and honoring designated sites. This poster will provide an introduction to different aspects of historical site designation programs to be considered by the task force, give examples of similar programs, and present ways to provide input to the task force about concerns, interests, or suggestions regarding historic site designation.