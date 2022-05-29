Reaching for the Stars with the North American Regional Office of Astronomy for Development

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) North American Regional Office of Astronomy for Development (NA-ROAD) is a collaboration that includes the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, IL, Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI) in Washington, D.C., Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) in Washington, DC, Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, (GLAS Education) in Williams Bay, WI, and the Office of Astronomy for Development in Cape Town, South Africa. The NA-ROAD is working to use the power of astronomy to facilitate economic, social, and educational development across North America including the United States and U.S. Territories, Canada, Mexico, Greenland, and the island nations of the Caribbean. NA-ROAD efforts target five specific areas: 1) astronomy for science diplomacy through collaborative activities that bridge across countries and cultures, 2) use of astronomy and astronomy facilities/resources to support economic development in local communities, 3) use astronomy to facilitate STEM interest, education and outreach, 4) the use of astronomy to promote STEM interest, careers and employment for incarcerated individuals, and 5) advance collaboration and sharing of astronomical knowledges to support the general well-being of Indigenous communities and peoples. Come learn about this new initiative and how you can engage with the NA-ROAD.