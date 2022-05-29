Thermophysical Modeling of the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 1994 AW1

The Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 1994 AW1 has a period of 1.162 years and thus 6 orbits of the asteroid corresponds to almost exactly 7 Earth years. As a result it is easily observable every 7 years, and in 2015 and now in 2022 it has been detected by NEOWISE in the 3.4 and 4.6 micron bands. We will analyze the multi-epoch NEOWISE using a rotating, cratered ThermoPhysical Model to obtain estimates for the diameter, rotation pole, and thermal inertia.