Goldstone Apple Valley Radio Telescope (GAVRT) Solar Patrol: Daily radio maps of Sun at centimeter wavelengths observed during the Parker Solar Probe Perihelia

The GAVRT (Goldstone-Apple Valley Radio Telescope) program is a partnership between JPL and the Lewis Center for Educational Research (LCER) that operates a retired DSN antenna.. For over 20 years, GAVRT has provided opportunities for K-12 students and teachers to operate the telescope remotely and take science data. GAVRT strives to inspire and enrich student learning through active contribution to professional science. Recently, under ROSES 2020 Citizen Science Seed Funding program, GAVRT developed Solar Patrol as a new opportunity to engage citizen scientists. GAVRT Solar Patrol seeks to understand how magnetic fields on the Sun can interact producing strong radio emission in regions associated with sunspots. GAVRT Solar Patrol conducts daily observations producing maps of Sun in left & right circular polarization at four frequency (centimeter wavelength) bands at 3-14 GHz, which cover the gyroresonance regime of the solar radio emission in active regions above sunspots. We present GAVRT daily maps observed within a ±30 day period of Parker Solar Probe (PSP) perihelion on April 29 and November 21 2021. We also present examples merging GAVRT single dish maps with Extended Owens Valley Solar Array (EOVSA) interferometer data to generate high resolution radio maps which are more suitable for detailed analysis of the gyroresonance interpretation of the centimeter radio emission & magnetic field extrapolations in the corona. The merged maps are necessary because interferometer data contain information only on the smallest spatial scales while GAVRT maps only on the largest spatial scales. In addition to being scientifically valuable in their own right, the GAVRT Solar Patrol data can be combined with measurements from other telescopes, especially with EOVSA. In particular, a combination of ground-based (GAVRT/EOVSA) and spacecraft measurements (PSP) will provide new data on solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast major space-weather.

This work was performed at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, under contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.