An X-ray Proper Motion Study of the LMC SNR 0519-69.0

We are currently living in a golden age for X-ray proper motion studies. We present a third epoch of Chandra observations of the Type Ia Large Magellanic Cloud Supernova remnant (SNR) 0519-69.0. With these new observations from 2021, the baseline for proper motion measurements of the expansion has grown to 21 years (from the earliest Chandra observations in 2000). We report the results of these new expansion measurements. The lack of nearby bright point sources renders absolute image alignment difficult. However, we are able to measure the average expansion of the diameter of the remnant along several projection directions. We compare our results to measurements of other young Type Ia remnants in both the LMC and our Galaxy.