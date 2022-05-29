Overview and Current Status of the NEID Data Reduction Pipeline

The NEID precision radial velocity spectrometer at the 3.5-m WIYN Observatory on Kitt Peak began full science operations in summer 2021 and since then has been producing routine data for a wide range of scientific programs. These include nighttime observations for GO programs led by PIs across the astronomy community and the GTO program led by the NEID instrument team, as well as the Sun-as-a-star program which uses the NEID solar telescope during daytime hours. Data from these programs are automatically processed by the NEID Data Reduction Pipeline (DRP), which was developed by the NEID instrument team and is operated by the NASA Exoplanet Science Center. The DRP processes raw, uncalibrated two-dimensional images from the spectrometer into fully calibrated, one-dimensional spectra. It then derives radial velocities, telluric absorption models, stellar activity metrics, and other high-level products, and provides these to end users. In stellar targets with particularly low levels of activity, the DRP has retrieved radial velocities at the 30 cm/s level. The DRP has also demonstrated the ability to successfully process targets well outside of the prime NEID parameter space of main sequence FGK stars, including red M-dwarfs, observations with low signal-to-noise, solar-system targets, and a variety of other astrophysical objects. In this presentation, we will describe the methodology and algorithms behind the DRP, as well as the data products that are produced and available. We will also provide details of DRP upgrades that have been implemented subsequent to the original release in June 2021, and plans for future improvements.