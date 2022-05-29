Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The TESS-Keck Survey. A Warm, Superdense Sub-Neptune Orbiting TOI-1824

Presentation #403.04 in the session Exoplanet Transits — iPoster Session.

by Sarah Lange, Joseph Akana Murphy, and Natalie Batalha
We confirm a massive sub-Neptune planet in a 22.8 d orbit around TOI-1824 (Teff = 5200 K, V = 9.72 mag). At 2.7 ± 0.1 R and 19.1 ± 3.2 M, TOI-1824 b lies near a small group of superdense sub-Neptunes in the mass-radius diagram (planets with Rp < 3 R and Mp > 20 M). TESS first identified TOI-1824 b as an object of interest in April 2020 after two transits in Sector 22 were matched with a single transit in Sector 21. TOI-1824 was subsequently targeted for ground-based Doppler monitoring with Keck-HIRES and Lick-APF. We use a total of 48 radial velocity measurements from Keck-HIRES and 94 radial velocity measurements from Lick-APF to constrain TOI-1824 b’s mass to better than 5-σ precision. TOI-1824 b has a bulk density of 5.3 ± 1.0 g cm-3, situating it near a small group of superdense Sub-Neptunes with Rp < 3 R and Mp > 20 M. We discuss the possible formation and evolution scenarios for TOI-1824 b and whether or not the superdense sub-Neptunes represent a distinct population in the mass-radius plane.

