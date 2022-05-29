Investigating Giant Exoplanets at the University of Wyoming: Red Buttes Observatory Follow Up

With hundreds of new exoplanets being discovered every year by new exoplanet missions such as TESS, there is a unique opportunity for ground-based telescopic follow up. In order to provide this follow up, the 0.6-meter Red Buttes Observatory (RBO) was used in collaboration with Pennsylvania State University to collect light curves for several recent TESS targets, providing independent measurements of the transit timing, period, and transit depth. RBO observations used one filter, either Bessel V, R, or I, and short exposure times, allowing for more precise determination of transit timings. These new orbital parameters are compared to previous literature values to detect any transit timing variations that may indicate additional planets in the system, as well as to update the planets’ orbital ephemerides. Over the course of the last year, over thirty different TESS objects of interest were observed, and several are presented here, alongside the corresponding planetary radii and updated ephemerides.