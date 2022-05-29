Thacher Transit Program: An Orbital Decay Study and TESS Followup

The discovery of the orbital decay of WASP-12b, a hot-Jupiter in a 1.09 day orbit around a late F-type star, opens up new possibilities for studying stellar astrophysics and the evolution of hot-Jupiter systems. Yet, WASP-12b remains the only validated case of orbital decay to date. We present an independent study of WASP-12b using the Thacher Observatory in Ojai, California using 9 transit observations spanning from October 11, 2021 to January 1, 2022 with the goals of validating our methods for transit timing and calculating a discovery space for the detection of orbital decay in other systems using our facility. In addition, we present new results from the second year of our TESS followup campaign, an ongoing effort at the Thacher School.