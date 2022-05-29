Determining the Habitability of Earth-like Exoplanets Through an Analysis of their Eventual Destruction by Supernova

In order to assess the habitability of planets around other stars we need to consider all possible influences on that system. We investigated whether any of the known habitable-zone exoplanet systems could be destroyed by a nearby supernova. We used an existing exoplanets database to define a collection of systems with habitable-zone planets. We only considered planet masses less than 1 Jupiter mass. Our final sample for this investigation includes 24 stars possessing at least one habitable-zone planet. We search the Gaia EDR3 catalog within a sphere having a radius of 100 light-years around each host star to find any other stars that might supernova. Finally, we use PANSTARRS to identify which, if any, of those stars that are spectral type B3 or hotter as potential supernova progenitors.