The APO-K2 Catalog: 8,000 Red Giants with Fundamental Stellar Parameters from APOGEE Spectroscopy and K2 Asteroseismology

Galactic archaeology is concerned with understanding the chemo-dynamical evolution of the Galaxy. Recently, a bevy of data from Kepler and K2 (providing stellar ages), Gaia (providing stellar velocities and distances), and extensive spectroscopic surveys like APOGEE (providing temperatures and abundance measurements) have revolutionized this field.

We present a catalog of the stellar properties for a sample of ~8,000 evolved stars, with a well-understood selection function specifically designed for Galactic archaeology. We determined stellar parameters from a combination of spectroscopic observations with the Apache Point Observatory Galactic Evolution Experience (APOGEE) survey and asteroseismic data from the K2 mission. The asteroseismic data allows for the calculation of stellar masses through well-established scaling relations, which, combined with spectroscopic metallicities and temperatures, can be used to calculate ages. Furthermore, a cross-match with Gaia EDR3 is incorporated to infer binarity and kinematics for the stars.

We explore the stellar population of the APO-K2 catalogue in the multi-dimensional space of abundance, stellar mass, and velocity, with an eye toward Galactic archaeology applications like the alpha bimodality. We characterize the kinematic properties of the population as a function of stellar abundance and position in the disc. We also identify a significant sub-sample of low-metallicity stars of interest for age-dating the halo. Finally, we also investigate the multiplicity statistics of the sample by using both spatial resolved and astrometrically indicated pairs in EDR3.

We use the APO-K2 catalog to verify the selection function of the K2 Galactic archaeology program (GAP), by adding the spectroscopic selection function, and investigate the differences in stellar population between the Kepler and K2 missions by comparing the APOKASC and APO-K2 catalogs. This catalog promises to be of significant value to the community, particularly in the fields of Galactic archaeology and asteroseismology.