Correcting for the Differential Reddening of Distant Star Clusters

Interstellar dust causes stars at greater distances from earth to appear redder and fainter than what they are. We expanded on the Rayleigh-Jean Color Excess method and used code to help find the correction for that reddening, specifically for differential reddening across star clusters. We developed a code to detect and correct for differential reddening, by checking with given spatial boundaries and quadrants to identify variations in reddening. We created and verified the limits of the code, using many synthetic clusters with imposed differential reddening, to see if the input synthetic cluster properties were recovered correctly.