Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Correcting for the Differential Reddening of Distant Star Clusters

Presentation #404.07 in the session Stellar Populations & Evolution — iPoster Session.

by JaCoya Hodges and Taylor Spoo
Interstellar dust causes stars at greater distances from earth to appear redder and fainter than what they are. We expanded on the Rayleigh-Jean Color Excess method and used code to help find the correction for that reddening, specifically for differential reddening across star clusters. We developed a code to detect and correct for differential reddening, by checking with given spatial boundaries and quadrants to identify variations in reddening. We created and verified the limits of the code, using many synthetic clusters with imposed differential reddening, to see if the input synthetic cluster properties were recovered correctly.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
