Published on Jun 29, 2022

A Multi-Chromatic Spatial Study of the Large Magellanic Cloud

Presentation #404.08 in the session Stellar Populations & Evolution — iPoster Session.

by Violet Mager, In Sung Jang, Barry Madore, and Wendy Freedman
We have obtained high signal-to-noise observations of the Large Magellanic Cloud in the optical (V and I) with IMACS at the Magellan 6.5m (Baade) telescope at Las Campanas, Chile, and complementary NIR (JHK) observations with FourStar. Here we will present color-magnitude diagrams in all five bands, and present preliminary results of this multi-faceted project: determining the radial dependence of star formation histories and local reddening, examining the TRGB response to metallicity variations as a function of wavelength, and comparing the luminosity functions of JAGB stars identified in these data with their oxygen-rich precursor luminosity functions.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
