Candidate Stars in the VMP/EMP Primordial Thin Disk of the Milky Way

Very Metal-Poor (VMP; [Fe/H] < -2.0) and Extremely Metal-Poor (EMP; [Fe/H] < -3.0) stars play a significant role in studying the chemical evolution history of the Milky Way. The SkyMapper Southern Survey (SMSS) recently derived photometric-metallicity estimates for over 24 million stars (Huang et al. 2022), identifying large numbers of VMP (~ 500,000) and EMP (~ 25,000) stars along with their rotational velocity (v Φ ) using space motions derived from Gaia EDR3. Here we identify the primordial VMP/EMP disk in the metallicity versus v Φ plane from low resolution (R ~ 1800) spectra of a Value Added Catalog (VAC) from LAMOST DR8 (Wang et al. 2022). These findings should provide a better understanding of the chemical and dynamical properties of the first stars in the early Galaxy, and candidates for future high-resolution spectroscopic follow-up.

