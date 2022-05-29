Visible and IR Light Curve Variability Analysis of Young Stellar Objects in IC417

The Spider Nebula (IC417) is a star-forming region ~2.3 kpc away towards the Galactic anticenter. We have identified 710 young stellar object candidates (YSOc) in this region based on the literature (IR excess from WISE or Spitzer/IRAC-1/2, Halpha excess, variability, or identification as O/B stars) or on our own identification based on position in the Nebulous Stream (NS; Jose et al. 2008); see our companion poster Urbanowski et al.

In this work, we continue exploration of these YSOc by investigating their variability properties, where possible, in the optical (via Zwicky Transient Facility, ZTF) and in the IR (via NEOWISE) on timescales of days to thousands of days. Of the 512 YSO candidates identified by us as fairly confident YSOc, 367 have ZTF light curves (LC) in either g or r band, and 272 have NEOWISE LC in either W1 or W2.